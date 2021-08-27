Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111,323 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.00% of Navient worth $162,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Navient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. Finally, WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of Navient by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.80. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

