Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce $83.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.23 million and the highest is $85.88 million. Navigator posted sales of $66.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $314.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.32 million to $317.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $414.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $434.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $162,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 261.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 10.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.