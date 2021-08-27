Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Down to $25.67

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $23.93. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 31,893 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.