NEAR Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $168.56 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $168.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.26 or 0.00010880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00098837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00285060 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,507,249 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

