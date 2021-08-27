Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 148.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of So-Young International stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $610.92 million, a PE ratio of -568.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 2,608.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1,800.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 318,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 74,793 shares during the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

