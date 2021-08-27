Needham & Company LLC Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $280.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

NYSE BILL opened at $219.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $222.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $33,660,038 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bill.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

