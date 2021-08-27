Nekonium Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,252.58 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Nekonium has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Nekonium has a market cap of $17,252.58 and $44.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nekonium coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00124471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00154436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,422.87 or 1.00922160 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.01044814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.37 or 0.06730601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387

Nekonium Coin Trading

