Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.07

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €72.07 ($84.79) and traded as high as €83.46 ($98.19). Nemetschek shares last traded at €82.28 ($96.80), with a volume of 65,703 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.15 ($81.35).

The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 81.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is €72.07.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

