Neo Market Cap Hits $3.66 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $51.85 or 0.00109946 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $506.78 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002359 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00123164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00153624 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

