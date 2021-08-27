Nestree Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $396,958.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Nestree has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $396,958.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,397.09 or 0.99943921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00068335 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

