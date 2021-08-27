Netbox Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $202,568.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.69 million and $202,568.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00151386 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,655,104 coins and its circulating supply is 78,064,356 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.