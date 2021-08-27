Netrum (NTR) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $6,559.46 and $7.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

