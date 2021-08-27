Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the July 29th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,188. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

