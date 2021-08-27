Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.00% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $92,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $95.22. 578,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,557. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.