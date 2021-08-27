NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 66.9% in August

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 423,400 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the July 29th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NURO opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 million, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 3.07.
In other NeuroMetrix news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 28,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 570,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,034.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $320,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.