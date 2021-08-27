NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 66.9% in August

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 423,400 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the July 29th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NURO opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 million, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 3.07.

In other NeuroMetrix news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 28,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 570,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,034.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $320,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

