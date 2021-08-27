Nevada Copper (NCU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nevada Copper (TSE: NCU):

8/17/2021 – Nevada Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.15. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Nevada Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.30 to C$0.15. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Nevada Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.20. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Nevada Copper had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

NCU stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.10. 5,167,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,678. Nevada Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

