Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Nevro worth $68,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $114.65 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

