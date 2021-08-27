New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Up 287.0% in August

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 287.0% from the July 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New Age Metals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. New Age Metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

