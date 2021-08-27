New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.07. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 94,553 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
