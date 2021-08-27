New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.07. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 94,553 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 700.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,608,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after buying an additional 2,347,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

