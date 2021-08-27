New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $25,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $189.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

