New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.94 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of International Paper worth $25,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

