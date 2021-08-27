New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,479 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Toll Brothers worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 127,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 192.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $418,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

NYSE:TOL opened at $63.14 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

