New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 32,219 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of LKQ worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LKQ by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

