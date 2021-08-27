Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 1.7% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,086. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.