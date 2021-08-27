Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.14. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 500 shares.

NEXA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

