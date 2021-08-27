NextDAO (NAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $195,743.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.76 million and $195,743.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00151947 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,112,938,289 coins and its circulating supply is 2,072,706,179 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.