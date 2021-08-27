NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Hits $3,376.99 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $9,872.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $3,376.99 or 0.06875146 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 86.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00755314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100642 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 306 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

