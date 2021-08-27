NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

