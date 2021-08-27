NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.
In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
Read More: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.