Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in August

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the July 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CONXF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,734. Nickel 28 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

