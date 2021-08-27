NinePointTwo Capital Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NinePointTwo Capital trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.6% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.89. 132,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,745. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

