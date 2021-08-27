NinePointTwo Capital Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NinePointTwo Capital decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up about 0.7% of NinePointTwo Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $165.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,885. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.35.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

