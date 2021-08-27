NinePointTwo Capital Has $7.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

NinePointTwo Capital lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,368 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period.

BNDX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $57.80. 46,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,895. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

