NinePointTwo Capital Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

NinePointTwo Capital lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.40. 171,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

