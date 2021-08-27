NinePointTwo Capital Sells 21,865 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NinePointTwo Capital reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 0.7% of NinePointTwo Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXPI traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.11. 50,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

