NinePointTwo Capital Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NinePointTwo Capital trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,328 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.6% of NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,173. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

