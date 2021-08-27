NinePointTwo Capital Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NinePointTwo Capital reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.88. The stock had a trading volume of 64,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,876. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.10. The firm has a market cap of $394.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.