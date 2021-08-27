Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,234,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,709 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Nintendo worth $379,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTDOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Nintendo stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 675,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

