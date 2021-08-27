NIX Price Hits $0.0225 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $74,553.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,118.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.25 or 0.06635448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.14 or 0.01293066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00356458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00132656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.11 or 0.00635417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00329852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00225683 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

