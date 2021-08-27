NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Up 0.4%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. 146,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,657,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSP. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 0.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

