NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00763995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00099975 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.