North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,980.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,980 ($65.06) and last traded at GBX 4,896.88 ($63.98), with a volume of 2915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,905 ($64.08).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,764.53. The company has a market capitalization of £685.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33.

In other North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Charles Wake purchased 1,100 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, with a total value of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

