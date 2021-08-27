Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 264.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.26. 13,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

