Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.50

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $151.50 and last traded at $151.03, with a volume of 1918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 49,783.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,450,000 after acquiring an additional 521,728 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after acquiring an additional 366,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novanta by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,785,000 after acquiring an additional 187,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

