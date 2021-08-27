Novare Capital Management LLC Has $39.86 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,727 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,688,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,541,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.09. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

