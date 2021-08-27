Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.