NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of NovoCure worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $443,640,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $133.19 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2,663.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,697,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.