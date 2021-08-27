Nucleus Vision One Day Trading Volume Reaches $581,400.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $20.94 million and approximately $581,400.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00763156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099720 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

