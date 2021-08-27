Nuggets Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00124416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00153655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,181.02 or 1.00736899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.01039839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.17 or 0.06716011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

