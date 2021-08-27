Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $43.03 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $43.03 or 0.00087897 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $438.87 million and approximately $21.86 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00758753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101026 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,165 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.