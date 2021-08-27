NuShares Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $574,306.74 and approximately $6.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00025990 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,163,745,348 coins and its circulating supply is 5,859,276,198 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

